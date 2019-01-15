An Ada woman escaped serious injury after she was hit by a vehicle while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Lincoln and Gilbert Streets in the village.

According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Cassandra Goodman was in the process of crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup being operated by 19 year old Keaton Kipker, of Ada.

Goodman was knocked to the ground by the pickup. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries.

Kipker was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.