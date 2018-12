A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Findlay this past Wednesday.

WFIN Radio reported that 78 year old Barry Cohen was walking across North Lake Court Street when he hit by a car that was attempting to turn left from Lake Cascades Parkway.

The car was being operated by 49 year old Cheryl Holtzberger, of Forest.

Cohen was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.