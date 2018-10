A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lima this past Sunday night.

According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 64 year old Donald E. Harrod was walking on Flanders Road and was struck by a westbound semi being operated by 64 year old Danny Stevens, of Lima.

Harrod sustained serious head injuries and was transported to St. Rita’s and later transferred to Saint Vincent Hospital in Toledo, where he is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.