A phone scam was reported in Marion on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a call is being placed from the phone number 440-472-1319, and the caller is telling anyone who answers that they are calling on behalf of the Marion Fire Department.

They claim that the city is bankrupt and cannot make payroll for firefighters and they are asking for donations. This is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office said you should tell your family members, in particular the elderly about this scam.