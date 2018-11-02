Phyllis C. Barker, 85 of Kenton passed away on October 31, 2018.

Graveside services for Phyllis C. Barker will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 5, 2018 in the Committal Building at Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

She died on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at her residence. She was born on April 9, 1933 in Zanesfield, Ohio to the late Oscar and Ethel (Cozad) Holcomb. On Sept 8, 1948 she married Gene Barker in Greenup, KY and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2010.

Surviving are three sons; Kenny (Martha) Barker, Steve (Chris) Barker and Don Barker. Daughter in law; Dawn Barker. Six Grandchildren; Tony Barker, Chris (Jane) Barker, Mallory and Logan Barker, Cody (Tiffany) Barker, Caitlin (Codi) Wilkinson. Brother; Oscar (Janice) Holcomb. Sister; Pat Greeno. Three Great Grandchildren; Michael and Kenny Barker, Lornena Laudermilk. Two Great-Great Grandchildren; Leslie and Gavin Caudill.

She was preceded in death by a son Ron Barker, 5 brothers; Kenneth, Frank, Kurt, Conneth, and Junior Holcomb. Sister; Linda Mewhorter. Half sisters; Dorothy and Doris Scott, Ruth Newman and Half Brother Bill Holcomb.

Phyllis was a member of the McGuffey Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Bridge Hospice of Findlay or McGuffey Church of Christ.

