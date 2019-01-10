Organizers are making plans for the annual Relay For Life of Hardin County, which will be held at the Kenton Town Square this summer.



The American Cancer Society is looking for team members, event planners, event sponsors and vendors to participate in the annual event.



The next planning meeting will be on Wednesday January 16 at 5:30pm at Harco Industries in Kenton.



They will be finalizing the event theme, date and time of the relay.



Anyone interested in helping is welcome to attend the meeting.

Related