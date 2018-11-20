Just in time for the holiday season, popular author and illustrator Jan Brett will visit the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Thursday, Nov. 29 as part of her book tour to promote her latest title, “The Snowy Nap.” The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

Mazza is one of only two stops in Ohio for Jan Brett’s “The Snowy Nap” tour. Brett will give a brief presentation before autographing. The event is free, but registration is required for autographing. To register, visit www.mazzamuseum.org and click on “Events.”

“The Snowy Nap,” a prequel to Brett’s 1997 Danish-inspired book, “The Hat,” will be the only book that is eligible to be autographed at this event. The Mazza Gift Shop will have copies of the book for sale. Two copies per person can be autographed at one time. Individuals with more than two copies may return to the end of the line for signing additional copies.

For more information on Jan Brett and her literary works, visit www.janbrett.com.