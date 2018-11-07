A Port Clinton woman died this week after overdosing in a hotel on Lincoln Highway in Bucyrus

The Bucyrus Telegraph Forum newspaper reported the incident and quoted a press release from Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent.

Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found the 39 year old woman unresponsive, the release said.

Narcan and emergency medical attention was given. The victim was taken to the Bucyrus Hospital, where she died from an overdose.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.