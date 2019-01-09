A power outage has been reported on the East side of Marion that has also affected the traffic lights from Jefferson Street and East along E. Center Street.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, the garage is working on placing temporary traffic control devices in those areas but drivers are reminded to treat all intersections as a four way stop where traffic lights are out.

First Energy is working to resolve the power issue and residents are being asked not to call the dispatch center with inquiries about when power will be restored.

As much as 3400 customers are without service in Marion.

The estimated time to have the service restored around 3:30 to 4 this afternoon.

Residents should check on their neighbors who may require assistance such as the elderly or homebound.