A man already serving 30 years to life in prison will get an additional 5 years added to the sentence.

Hometown Stations reported that 21 year old Cory Jackson pleaded guilty this week to one count of felonious assault. As part of a plea deal, a charge of retaliation was dropped.

Jackson was found guilty and was sentenced earlier this year for murdering a man and robbing another.

His latest charge stems from fight while in jail.

The five year sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to the original sentence.