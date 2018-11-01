November 1, 2018- (Kenton, OH)- The Kenton Hardin Health Department has teamed up with the Hardin County Prosecutor, Sheriff’s Department, County Coroner, and Hardin Memorial Hospital to bring Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) to the community.

The training is scheduled for November 14th from 5:30-6:30PM at the Ada Public Library. Registration is encouraged, you may call the health department to attend the event. Project DAWN is a community-based training program that teaches rescue breathing and how to properly administer Naloxone in the event of an opioid overdose. This training includes a kit that containing two doses of Naloxone, a face shield, and a reference guide. Attendees will need to fill out packets to receive their kits. Refills will be available at the health department.

At our first event in August of 2017 we distributed 15 kits to community members. Our second training we distributed 3 kits.

Any person that knows someone that takes an opioid, or has been prescribed an opioid should consider attending this training. For more information visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website on Project Dawn at www.odh.ohio.gov or our website www.hardinhealth.org. Please call the Health Department at 419-673-6230 to register.