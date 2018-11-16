Project Linus, a volunteer organization that provides comfort and security to seriously ill and traumatized children through handmade blankets, has created a new chapter in Hardin County.

Haley Sprang will serve as the Chapter Coordinator for the area.

Her volunteer duties will include recruiting “blanketeers” to make new, handmade, washable blankets and afghans, as well as arranging with organizations such as hospitals, shelters and social service agencies for distribution of blankets to children.

In addition to individuals, churches, social groups, senior centers, 4-H clubs, boys and girl scouts and schools can coordinate projects to make blankets.

More information on the organization can be found on the Project Linus Hardin County Facebook page.