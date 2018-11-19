Seven women were arrested late last week after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, conducted a covert prostitution investigation in Findlay.

According to a release, 24 year old Brittanny A. Cox, 21 year old Emily G. Phillips, 23 year old Dakota J. Davis, 28 year old Amanda S. Ross, 24 year old Ashlyn M. Caverly, 27 year old Rachel J. Lauwers and 34 year old Amber R. Rice were each charged with 3rd degree misdemeanor counts of prostitution. Rice was also charged with felony count of possession of cocaine.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.