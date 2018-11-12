A weekend pursuit ended in a deadly crash in Findlay over the weekend.

According to the Ohio State Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a car on I-75, but the driver sped away.

Following a pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle on Blanchard Street and struck a utility pole.

A 33 year old Mt. Blanchard man died a the scene.

A passenger, a 44 year old Findlay man, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Findlay.

Their names are not available at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.