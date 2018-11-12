A weekend pursuit ended in a deadly crash in Findlay over the weekend.
According to the Ohio State Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a car on I-75, but the driver sped away.
Following a pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle on Blanchard Street and struck a utility pole.
A 33 year old Mt. Blanchard man died a the scene.
A passenger, a 44 year old Findlay man, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Findlay.
Their names are not available at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.