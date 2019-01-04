A Columbus man was arrested following a pursuit in Union County involving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening.

According to a release from Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton, detectives from the Columbus Police Department notified his office about a possible stolen vehicle in the parking of Walmart on Colemans Crossing Boulevard.

After attempting to make contact, the driver of the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated down Industrial Parkway.

The pursuit ended a short time later, and the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of the City of Columbus.

The driver, 40 year old Ricky D. Lovins, was arrested for multiple warrants. A passenger, 30 year old Derek V. Grimm, was also arrested on warrants and for giving a false name.

Lovins is also facing charges of receiving stolen property and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

The incident remains under investigation.