Two employees of the Hancock County Engineer’s Office have resigned after a video of them using racial slurs was posted on social media.

Channel 13 in Toledo reported that Jacob Dick and Owen Stewart met with county engineer Doug Cade on Wednesday and resigned their positions as highway workers with the office.

The video reportedly contains racial slurs and shows a doll with a painted face hanging from a ceiling fan.

Stewart had been employed with the County engineer’s office since August, Dick had been employed since November.

Cade stated that their actions is completely unacceptable and the office will not tolerate any kind of behavior like that from their employees.