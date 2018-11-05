Reba L. Searfoss age 92, of Mt. Blanchard and formerly of Forest died at the home of her daughter on Thurs. Nov. 1, 2018. She was born May 22, 1926 to the late Earl and Lily Dale (Payne) Buess. She married Carroll J. Searfoss on Aug. 29, 1949 and he died Dec. 15, 1986.

Mrs. Searfoss is survived by 3 children Joseph (Patricia) Searfoss, Russells Point, Sharon (Ted) Clements, Mt. Blanchard, C. Jay (Connie) Searfoss, Forest, 5 grandchildren Christa (Ryan) Loveridge, Forest, Nate (Andrea) Clements, East Sparta, Kathryn (Kevin) Kinkle, Forest, Andrew Searfoss, Forest, Cheryl (Paul) Gault, Kenton, 6 great grandchildren Grant & Alec Loveridge, Sydney & Cole Clements, Jarren Sons, and Kayden Kinkle. She was preceded in death by a brother Craig Buess, and a sister Charlotte Buess who died in infancy.

She graduated as co-salutatorian from Forest High School with the class of 1944. The highlight of school was in her junior year of high school when Life Magazine came to Forest and wrote an article about small town graduation during war time. Life Magazine took many pictures and the school was featured on the magazine cover. She attended Otterbein University for 2 years, and then Ohio Northern University. At Ohio Northern she was the Homecoming Queen in the fall of 1947. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught third grade at the South Building in the Upper Sandusky School System, and first grade in the Carey School System, and first, third and remedial math in the Riverdale School System. Mrs. Searfoss retired from teaching in 1983.

Mrs. Searfoss attended Forest UMC. She was part of the United Methodist Women’s Society, and bible studies. Her faith was an important part of her life. She was a member of the Wyandot Genealogy Society, Wyandot Hospital Guild, and honorary member of the Wyandot County Teachers Assoc. She enjoyed reading, cooking, researching her family history, and spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM Mon. Nov. 5, 2018 in the CLARK SHIELDS Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Arnold officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Center Cemetery, Forest. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00AM Mon. at CLARK SHIELDS Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Forest UMC, or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843