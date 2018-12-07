An Alger resident has been charged with drug related offenses following an incident Thursday evening.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were called to investigate a call about a reckless operated vehicle that was travelling east on State Route 309 coming into town. The caller said the vehicle was all over the road, and it appeared the driver was possibly intoxicated.

The vehicle was being operated by 18 year old Jaryd Darnell, who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for failure to control.