The American Red Cross urges people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood or platelets for patients in need.

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel.

There are four blood drives scheduled for Hardin County in November.

Two are in Ada:

On November 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Visiting Nurses & Hospice, 1200 S. Main St.

And on November 29 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Ohio Northern University McIntosh Center, 525 S Main, McIntosh Center.

There are also two in Kenton:

On November 19 from until 6 p.m. at Kenton Moose Lodge, 801 W Lima Street.

and on November 26 from noon until 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, on County Road 175.