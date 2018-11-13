The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage and urgently needs blood donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.

Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.

During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed.

The next blood drive in Hardin County is on Monday November 19 from noon until 6 at the Moose Lodge in Kenton.

Two are scheduled for Monday the 26th, In Ada from 11:30am until 5:30 at Visiting Nurses and Hospice and in Kenton from noon until six at First Baptist Church on County Road 175.

A blood drive is also scheduled for Thursday November 29 from 10am until 4 in McIntosh Center at ONU in Ada.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.