Six days after Hurricane Michael slammed into the southeast, thousands of people are living in dire conditions.

The American Red Cross is with them, helping people in Florida, Georgia and Alabama as they struggle to get back on their feet. More than 1,500 people remain in Red Cross shelters throughout the southeast. As thousands begin to recover from Hurricane Michael, disaster workers are on the ground providing shelter, meals, snacks and relief items to those affected. Our work is just beginning.

The Red Cross is doing all we can to get help to where it’s most needed, and we’re reaching more neighborhoods each day. We’re working around the clock with partners like the National Guard to move volunteers and supplies, and to support dozens of shelters where people can find comfort and refuge.

After two major hurricanes in less than a month, thousands of people are looking for help. The Red Cross depends on financial donations to fund our relief services. Help people affected by Hurricane Michael by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word MICHAEL to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross has a critical need for blood and platelet donations to help meet patient needs. This fall, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Florence have forced the cancellation of about 200 blood drives, causing approximately 7,000 units of blood to go uncollected in the Southeast. The Red Cross asks eligible individuals to make an appointment today by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.