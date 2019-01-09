The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January, which is National Blood Donor Month.

The next blood drive in Hardin County will be Monday January 21 from noon until 6 at First Baptist Church on County Road 175 in Kenton.

Make an appointment by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the blood drive.