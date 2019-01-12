Wapakoneta fended off a late Kenton rally to post a 49-44 Western Buckeye League boys basketball victory Friday evening.

The Redskins (9-2 overall, 2-1 WBL) led by 14 points early in the third quarter but the Wildcats fought back and a had a shot in the air to tie the game in the closing seconds.

Adam Scott led Wapakoneta with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Aaron Good scored 12 points.

Kenton (7-3 overall, 0-3 WBL) got 22 points from Jayden Cornell and 15 points and six rebounds from Jaron Sharp.

Cornell was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.