The Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative creates a six-month program for driver license reinstatement fee reduction and waiver for offenders whose driver licenses have been suspended for specific violations.

In order to be eligible, you must meet certain requirements such as:

.Completion of all court ordered sanctions related to your offense

.Still owe State of Ohio reinstatement fees

.At least 18 months have passed since your court appointed suspension ended

Proof of indigence may also qualify you for complete amnesty.

Visit bmv.ohio.gov for more information.