LIMA, OH (December 11, 2018) – Rhodes State College will host its annual Career Day on Friday, December 14, 2018, from 9:50 am – 11:50 Noon. This year, over 1,592 students from 32 area high schools are planning to be on campus.

Career Day is an annual half-day event that offers 11th grade students in Northwest Ohio an opportunity to explore college and career-related sessions of personal interest. Students register in advance to attend three different career sessions led by area professionals. Each 30-minute session provides an opportunity for students to learn first-hand about education and skills needed to enter and be successful in a specific career and/or industry from professionals. Presenters share their own level of education, the skills they use regularly on the job, an overview of their typical day, and provide time for questions and answers.

“Career Day is a unique opportunity for high school students to not only explore careers of interest presented by academic and industry professionals, but to navigate a college campus, many for the first time, and learn more about what Rhodes State has to offer,” said Krista Richardson, Director of Career Development for Rhodes State College.