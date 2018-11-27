Lima, OH – Rhodes State College’s Criminal Justice Department will host the Fourth Annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony to Honor the Fallen Criminal Justice Officers and K-9s who have lost their lives in the line of duty on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

“It is our privilege to invite the community and Criminal Justice Professionals to our annual tree lighting ceremony to honor those criminal justice employees who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018. It is a small, but heartfelt and endearing way our Criminal Justice Program at Rhodes State College annually demonstrates our gratitude and condolences to families of the Police Officers, Correction Officers and K-9’s who died in the line of duty,” said Jim Seaman, Criminal Justice Chair. He added, “Please join us on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 5:30 pm for a mixer in Technical Education Laboratory (Tech Lab) building, Room 155, with the tree lighting ceremony starting at 6:00 pm outside at the special Honor Tree located in front of the Tech Lab building. We welcome both the public along with active and retired criminal justice professionals to join us.”

Current Rhodes State Criminal Justice students and employees from numerous Correction and Law Enforcement agencies came together to adorn the Honor tree with blue lights as a symbol of the thin blue line representing the commitment officers take to protect their community. The blue lights and a special sign listing all fallen officers and K-9s will remain onsite throughout the year as a reminder of their ultimate sacrifice.