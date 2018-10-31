Rhodes State College will host a Superintendents’ Summit on tomorrow (Thursday November 1) from 9:00am to 12 noon in the Keese Hall Multipurpose Center at Rhodes State College in Lima.

The focus of the summit is the College Credit Plus program, which offers students in 7th through 12th grade the opportunity to take college courses while in High School.

Approximately 75 superintendents, principals, treasurers, and counselors are expected to attend, representing over 35 area schools.

Information about academic support services, such as college readiness and early alert systems, will also be covered.