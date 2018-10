The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will be conducting a ribbon cutting for the Wildcat Career Closet at the Kenton Senior High School.

The Wildcat Career Closet is a lending service for Kenton High School Students so they can borrow professional clothing for job interviews, internships, & school related events.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Friday October 5th at 2:00 p.m. You are required to check in at the office prior to the ribbon cutting.