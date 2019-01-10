The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at Women’s Boutique tomorrow (Friday January 11).

The store opened this past Monday at the Abundant Life Outreach Center, which is the former Eastcrest School, at 409 Madison Avenue in Kenton.

All items at the boutique are free. They are new or gently used.

Donations will be taken during the hours they are open, which is Monday’s from 9am to 12pm and Thursday’s from 5pm to 8pm.

The ribbon cutting will take place Friday at noon.