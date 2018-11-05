Richard Beach of Kenton, 85

Memorial services for Richard Arthur Beach will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements.

He died at 10:45 A.M. on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Hardin Hill Health Center in Kenton. He was born on June 2, 1933 in Kenton to the late Arthur and Maude (Ludwig) Beach. On August 15, 1952 he married Nancy Harding and she preceded him in death on August 18, 2016.

Surviving are 4 daughters; Katie (Richard) Kramer of Kenton, Kandy (Vern) Newland of Bluffton, Alicia (Ken) Risner of Kenton, Dee Szymanski of Kenton, a brother; Tom (Diane) Beach of Kenton, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 sons; Michael Arthur Beach, David Allen Beach, a brother; Billy Beach, a great-granddaughter; Aubree Kramer, and a son-in-law; Mark Szymanski.

Richard worked for Rockwell before retiring, and also worked for Osborn Furniture in Kenton for over 20 years.

He was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God in Kenton and the Scioto Valley Motorcycle Club.

Richard was an avid bingo player, card player, and also enjoyed bowling, trotting horses and running his coon dogs when he was younger. He loved his family and enjoyed his time and the staff at the nursing home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.