Richard “Dick” Counts, 76 of Ada passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Funeral services for Dick Counts will be held at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada, Ohio on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00PM on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 and until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Calls should be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada.

Memorials can be made to:

Ada Athletic Boosters and/or Ada Lions Club and/or Putnam County Homecare and Hospice

Arrangements are being handled by:

Hanson-Nelly Funeral Home

311 E. Lima Avenue

Ada, Ohio

419-634-2936