The Ridgemont 7th grade boys basketball team fell to Waynesfield Goshen 43 to 24 Tuesday night.

Leading the way for the Gophers were Tate Martino and Cam Butler with 8 points each. Hayden Schoffner banged in 6 points from inside the paint and AJ Savage chipped in 2 points rounding out the scoring for the Gophers.

Ridgemont travels to Urbana this Saturday (12/1/18) morning 10.

——————————————————–

The Ridgemont 8th grade team dropped its opener 46-23.

Weston McKinley was the high scorer for Ridgemont with 8 points. Wade Gamble and Donovan Brose chipped in 4 points a piece.

Ridgemont returns to action this Saturday (12/1/18) morning at Urbana. Tipoff is at 10.