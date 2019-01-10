Crestline travelled to Ridgeway Wednesday night to face off with Ridgemont in 7th grade boy’s basketball action.

The Golden Gophers got their first victory of the season in a low scoring contest winning 18 to 11.

Leading the way for the Golden Gophers was Tate Martino with 6 points. Hayden Schoffner, Cam Butler and AJ Savage all added 4 points apiece to round out the Gophers scoring.

The Gophers next contest is Wednesday January 16th at home against Ada. Tip off is at 5pm in the Ridgeway gym.

The Ridgemont 8th grade basketball team defeated Crestline Middle School by a score of 34 to 19.

Leading ridgemont in scoring was Weston McKinley with 16 points. Jeb mcgue added 10 points for the gophers. Donavan Brose chipped in 4 points. Jd Haimerl with 3 points.