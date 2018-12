The Ridgemont 8th grade boys basketball team dropped its contest Monday night to Upper Scioto Valley 39-26.

Leading in scoring for Ridgemont was JD Haimerl with 10.

Jeb McGue added 7, and Weston McKinley ended the night with 4.

Lynkin Furer chipped in 3 while Wade Gamble added 2 for Ridgemont.