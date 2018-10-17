Ridgemont advanced in the tournament after defeating Cory-Rawson in girls volleyball action.

The final was 3 to 1.

Ridgemont 20,25,25,25

C-R 25,22,22,19

Stats:

Kaylie Eversole- 1 dig, 2 kills,5 assists

Jennifer Jordan- 2 aces, 12 digs, 5 kills

Shaylee McGrath- 2 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Jackie Ramsey- 10 digs

Nadia Martino- 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs, 15 assists

Cassidy Knapp- 24 digs, 13 kills, 1 assist

Faith Jenkins- 14 digs

Kenzie Jolliff- 11 assists

Nikki Freshcorn- 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist

Coach Darcey Ruppright said, “This tournament win felt amazing! I honestly cannot recall when the last time was that our program has won a tournament game. We jumped off to a great start and built a quick lead. Cory Rawson capitalized on several of our errors. We got really sloppy with the ball and did not work as a team. Cory used our mistakes and fought back and took the first set. We refocused and fought back to take the next 3 sets. We started feeding a better ball to our hitters and they were able to connect with some great hits. Hitting and serving is what has helped us rack up some wins. When Shaylee, Cassidy, Jennifer, and Nikki are aggressive at the net, good things happen for us. Our passers, Faith and Jackie, worked better together and gave our setters something to work with. Nadia, Kenzie, and Kaylie moved the ball around and fed our hitters. We pulled together as a team. A team that talks, moves and works together will win games. That’s what we did tonight. We hope to build off of this as we travel to Arlington Thursday to face Ada with a 5:30 start.”