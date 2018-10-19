The Ridgemont Schools Board of Education met Thursday night.

Board Member Jerry Turner was recognized for serving on the Board for 15 years. He was thanked for his dedication to the students and will also be honored by the Ohio School Boards Association.

In personnel items, the Board accepted the resignation of Devin McGrath as Assistance Football Coach.

The Board also approved five supplemental contracts for coaching positions and three volunteer assistant positions.

It was also announced that bids are being accepted on the sale of two school buses.

A bid notice notice will be advertised on the Ridgemont Local Schools website.