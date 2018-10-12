Ridgemont topped Waynesfield Goshen 3 to 1 in volleyball action Thursday night.

Stats:

Kaylie Eversole- 6 assists, 1 ace, 3 digs

Jennifer Jordan- 1 ace, 7 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks

Shaylee McGrath- 1 dig, 10 kills, 5 blocks

Jackie Ramsey- 1 assist, 1 ace, 6 digs

Nadia Martino- 10 assists, 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 blocks

Cassidy Knapp- 7 digs, 4 kills

Faith Jenkins- 1 ace, 13 digs

Kenzie Jolliff- 4 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs

Nikki Freshcorn- 2 digs, 2 kills, 3 blocks

Coach Darcy Ruppright said, “I am so proud of this team and the way they have fought all season. We have played solid against teams, dug holes that we have had to dig ourselves out of, but one thing that has stayed consistent all season is the support that they have had for each other. I am extremely happy that we could finish our last regular season with the w for these seniors. They have worked hard all season and can be proud of their accomplishments. Their teammates have a lot of respect for them. I am proud of each one of them and their role that they have played in making this season a successful one. Thank you Allie, Faith, Jackie, Kaylie, Cassidy, and Shaylee for your commitment to our program. We will enjoy this win and then refocus for tournament time.”

The Golden Gophers will be hosting Cory Rawson on October 16th at 5:30 for their first tournament game.