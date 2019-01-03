The Ridgemont School’s football team spearheaded an effort this week to raise items for a family that lost everything in a New Year’s Eve fire.

The house on County Road 206 was destroyed by the blaze early Monday morning. The family made it out safely, but lost all their belongings.

The football team hosted a collection drop off event at the Ridgeway building on New Year’s Day, which was a big success, as the Ridgemont community came together to donate in a big way.

Thanks to the donations, the football team was able to give overflowing totes of clothes for each family member, huge number of personal items and also a significant monetary donation was given to the family as well.