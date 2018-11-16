The 14th Annual Senior Citizen Luncheon will be held on December 6th at noon in the Mt. Victory Building. This luncheon is for all 60 year old and older community members who currently live in the Ridgemont District. Thank you to Kenton Walmart for their continued donation to help us host this event. Call Sandy by November 30th for reservations.

Personnel:

A resignation was approved from Mr. Todd Burris as Head Football Coach and Weight Lifting Coordinator, effective November 9, 2018. The motion was approved for all Fall 2018 supplemental contracts being non-renewed. All supplementals are only for one year.

Danielle Webber was hired as the Quiz Bowl Advisor and a contract with OhioHealth was approved for an Athletic Trainer for the 2018-2019 school year.

Operations:

A resolution was approved for the district to offer for sale at public auction, the real estate and mobile home property at 17185 CR 2019, Mt. Victory OH 43340, Parcel No. 12-100057.0000. The date of the public auction will be determined and publicised. Details of the resolution are listed below:

.RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SALE AT PUBLIC AUCTION OF PROPERTY OWNED BY THE BOARD AND NOT NEEDED FOR ANY SCHOOL PURPOSE:

WHEREAS, the Ridgemont Local School District Board of Education is the owner of the property hereinafter described which is not needed for any school purpose, which exceeds $10,000 in value, and which this Board has determined to offer for sale at public auction pursuant to and in accordance with R.C. 3313.41; and

WHEREAS, there are no start-up community schools, college preparatory boarding schools, or STEM schools located within the territory of the Ridgemont Local School District;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Ridgemont Local School District Board of Education, County of Hardin, State of Ohio, that:

Section 1. It is found and determined that the following described property of the Board (the “property”), which exceeds $10,000 in value, is not needed for any school purpose:

The real estate and mobile home located at

17185 CR 209, Mt. Victory, OH 43340;

Parcel No. 12-100057.0000

Section 2. The property shall be sold in the manner provided by R.C. 3313.41, subject to the terms and conditions provided herein, to the highest bidder after giving at least thirty days’ notice of the sale by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in this school district.

Section 3. The Superintendent and Treasurer are hereby authorized and directed to do all things necessary and consistent with this resolution to accomplish the sale provided for herein.

Section 4. The sale of the property shall be upon the following terms and conditions, and such other terms and conditions consistent with this resolution and in the best interests of this Board and district as may be determined by the Superintendent or Treasurer.

a. The sale shall be by public auction to be conducted in Mt. Victory, Ohio, on a date and time to be determined by the Superintendent and Treasurer.

b. The sale of the property to the successful bidder therefore shall not be final until accepted by resolution of the Board with the written notification of such acceptance to be sent to the successful bidder by the Treasurer. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

c. At the time of the completion of the auction, the highest bidder shall deliver to this Board a security deposit in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Board, in the amount of $2,000 as security for faithful performance should the bid be accepted. The deposit shall be applied to the purchase price in the event the bid is accepted by this Board.

d. Final payment for the property, which shall be the difference between the security deposited with the Board pursuant to section 4c hereof and the amount bid, shall be made by certified or cashier’s check payable to the Board, at the time of transfer of title.

Donations

The Ridgemont Board of Education accepted donations and took time to thank the donors listed below for their generosity to the district.

Donations to First Grade for the Fall Festival:

The Board thanked the many First Grade Families for their donations of candy for the Fall Festival

.Donations to Second Grade for the Fall Festival- The George Family, The Swavel Family, The McCarthy Family, The Russell Family, The Browning Family, The Appelfeller Family, The Stuckey Family, The Cramer Family, The Newman Family, The Newland Family, The Flowers Family, and The Jones Family

.Donations to the Third Grade for the Fall Festival- Jason and Deeni Robinson, Jennifer Ramsey, Noah Jarboe, and Jessica Jones

.Donation from the Rosalie Elliott Family to the Ridgemont FFA-$500

.Donation of Pumpkins for the Third Grade Pumpkin Day-Hites Family Pumpkin Farm

.Donations to the Pancake Breakfast -Europe Trip Fundraiser- Brill Farms, Quest Federal Credit Union, Mt. Victory State Bank, Home Savings and Loan, Plaza Inn, Mennel Bakery, Fields’ Grocery, Mt. Victory Drive Thru, and Hempy Water

.Donation of Theater Lights- Stan Schrader

.Donation of a delicious meal for all teachers during Teacher Conferences- Painter Creek Grange