First, a reminder to parents, school will dismiss one hour early, at 2:15 pm on December 19th as students start their Christmas Break through January 2, 2019. School will be back in session on January 3, 2019.

Below are the highlights from the Board of Education Meeting. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me.

December 13, 2018 Board of Education Highlights

Students Recognized

The Ridgemont’s FFA Chapter had 34 members travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 91st National FFA Convention in October.

A certificate was presented to the Ridgemont FFA Chapter for being recognized as a Top 10 Premier Chapter in the nation in the divisions of Strengthening Agriculture and Growing Leaders. Mackenzie Rader, Rachael Stacklin, Mekenzie Jolliff, and Alli Underwood represented Ridgemont in this competition.

The following FFA members competed in the National Agriscience Fair:

.Rebecca Bash and Madisen Jolliff placed 2nd in the nation with their project highlighting the usage of hashtags in the dairy industry.

.Isaiah Savage placed 3rd in the nation with his design of an artificial neural network that predicts rainfall with an accuracy of 83%.

.Kaylynn Bailey and Mikayla Rigdon placed 5th in the nation with their research comparing the melting times of different ice cream brands.

.Kelsey Stanfield placed 9th in the nation with her research about education’s effect on the perception of genetically modified organisms.

.Alexis Elliott was a National FFA Proficiency finalist in the area of Agricultural Education – top 4 in USA.

A certificate was presented to Cami Lowery, a member of the Ridgemont FFA Chapter. Cami Lowery attended the American Rabbit Breeders Associations national convention in Massachusetts on October 27-31 and was named the Youth National Winner in the Achievement contest. At the 2017 American Rabbit Breeders Association convention, Cami was awarded the National Art Award in the educational competition for a drawing she did of one of her rabbits was chosen to be Rabbit Tutors 2018 Featured Artist and prints of her artwork were made and sold across the country. At this years convention, Cami was awarded a check for half of the money that her prints made and she got to present the President of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, a check for the other half for the ARBA Youth Committee. Cami and her business partner, Ridgemont FFA Member, Cole McKinley, took 30 Netherland Dwarf rabbits that they have raised to compete in the rabbit show. Out of over 500 Netherland Dwarfs, they had class wins with 12 rabbits, variety wins with 5 of those rabbits, as well as, a best junior of group. Congratulations Cami and Cole!

Maintenance

Thank you to the maintenance department for work in replacing and upgrading the softball dugouts. The project includes additional space in both dugouts, a new storage room on the home dugout, and new benches and helmet/glove boxes.

Resolutions

A resolution was approved to end the present agreement of alignment with the Auglaize County Educational Service Center and an agreement was approved to align with the Midwest Educational Service Center in the 2019-2020 school year.

Personnel

A motion was approved to hire Mike McGue as Head Baseball Coach and Bob Titus as Assistant Baseball Coach for the 2018-2019 season and Bill McKinley was approved as a Volunteer Assistant Baseball Coach for the 2018-2018 season also. Non-certified and certified substitutes were approved for hiring and a Behavioral Specialist was hired through the Midwest Regional ESC.

Operations

Motions were approved for services and membership with the Ohio School Boards Association for 2019. The board re-organizational meeting will be Monday, January 14th, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference Room. The regular board meeting will be January 14th, 2019, following the re-organizational meeting in the Conference Room. Mr. Eric Hill was approved to be the President Pro Temp for the reorganizational meeting.

Ridgemont Public LIbrary

A vacancy on the Ridgemont Public Library Board was approved, Emily Eckstein will replace Marianne Galyk for a seven-year term.

Donations

The Ridgemont Board of Education accepted donations and took time to thank the donors listed below for their generosity to the district.

*Anonymous Donor-Elementary Secret Santa-$250-Students who are not able to purchase presents for their family are given vouchers to buy gifts.

*McCullough Industries-Donation of forklift to use for FFA Fruit Delivery

*Fall and Son Container Service-Donation to Ridgemont FFA from Scrap Metal collected at Ridgeway and Hale Township Clean Up Day Recycling D-$277.00

*Thank you for the donations to the Ridgemont FFA in memory of John Dugan.

*Taylor’s Way in Memory of Taylor Carder-$150

The Ridgemont Local School District would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy Healthy New Year.