The Ridgemont Board of Education held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday evening.

Eric Hill was elected President for 2019 and Corey Ledley, Vice President.

Treasurer, Fred Reinemeyer administered the Oaths of Office to the newly elected officers.

Committee Members were approved as well.

Board meetings will continue to be held on the 4th Thursday of the month except for November and December because of the holidays.

Those meetings will be November 21 and December 19.

All meetings will take place at 5:00 pm in the School Conference Room.