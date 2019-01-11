A local teacher received the Nationwide Golden Owl Award Thursday afternoon.

Shelby Faulkner of Ridgemont Local Schools was awarded the Nationwide Golden Owl award. The purpose of the award is to shed light on the importance of agricultural education.

Out of 425 nominations from across Ohio, only 10 teachers were chosen and received a $500 prize and a entrance into the final selection.

In the final selection only one teacher will be chosen for the grand prize of the coveted Golden Owl Award and $3,000 .

All of these donations are meant to reward the teacher for their dedication to agriculture education and support their future education efforts.