A crash this past weekend led to the arrest of a Ridgeway man for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to the media report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the 15,000 block of Martin Welch Road, when the driver, identified as 23 year old Evan C. McElroy, travelled off the road and ended up in the ditch.

A passenger, 20 year old Nicolas D. Rowe, of Marion, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol.

The two occupants of the car were not injured.