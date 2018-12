The Riverdale Athletic Boosters are encouraging residents to sign up for the 200 Club.

The 200 Club is an annual $5000 fundraiser that has been around for the more than 30 years.

Riverdale athletes and sports teams benefit from the fundraiser.

Membership runs through October 31 at a cost of $50.

More information about the 200 Club and how to sign up can be found on the Riverdale Falcons Facebook page.