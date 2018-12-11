Riverdale Schools announced an upcoming change in their transportation procedure.

Transportation Supervisor Dave Hankins announced via Facebook Monday that due to the near capacity on the school buses, they will no longer allow friends to ride home with friends unless they already ride the same bus and a stop is already scheduled there.

Also, they will only transport students to their scheduled stop and/or one other stop.

Hankins apologized for the inconvenience but stated the change is necessary for the safety of everyone involved.

The changes will go into effect January 3, 2019.