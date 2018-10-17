Riverdale Local Schools will be dismissing at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 18th in order to allow students and staff the opportunity to celebrate the life of Katelyn Martin.

In addition, the Fall Choir Concert scheduled for Thursday evening has been canceled.

Harvest Day which was scheduled to take place during the day on Thursday for Kindergarten and 1st grade has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

The Riverdale senior was killed in an automobile accident Friday morning in Wyandot County.