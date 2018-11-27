Awards handed out at the girls soccer banquet:

.Makena Barnes – Attitude & Effort Award, Honorable Mention NCOSA, Scholar-Athlete Award

.Mia Benitez – Scholar-Athlete Award

.Liviya Benjamin – Most Improved

.Brandi Borkosky – 1st Team NCOSA, Honorable Mention All-District Team, Scholar-Athlete Award

.Hanna Breidenbach – Offensive Player of the Year, Honorable Mention NCOSA, Scholar-Athlete Award

.Alexis Buchanan – Scholar-Athlete Award

.Libby Burd – 2nd Team NCOSA

.Haley Frey – Honorable Mention NCOSA

.Devi Harbor – Scholar-Athlete Award

.Katelyn Hildebrand – 2nd Team NCOSA, Scholar-Athlete Award

.Caitlyn Hughes – Schoalr-Athlete Award

.Abbey Knedler – Scholar-Athlete Award

.Brooke Kuenzli – Lady Falcon Award, Scholar-Athlete Award

.Jenna Lowden – Scholar-Athlete Award

.Alesha Martin – Scholar-Athlete Award

.Katy Miller – Honorable Mention NCOSA, Scholar-Athlete Award

.Payton Rodriguez – Honorable Mention NCOSA, Scholar-Athlete Award

.Alex Rothlisberger – Defensive Player of the Year, 1st Team NCOSA, All-District Team, Scholar-Athlete Award, 4th

Year Letter:

.Danielle Searfoss – Scholar-Athlete Award

Overall the team, minus freshmen, had a grade point average of 3.592 with an amazing 8 GPA’s over 4.0.