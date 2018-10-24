Members of Riverdale High School’s National Honor Society are inviting area veterans to a special event on Friday, November 9th.

The NHS members will be hosting the annual Veteran’s Day Assembly at 10:15 am in the high school gymnasium.

All veterans are welcome to attend and be recognized for their service during this event.

Following the assembly, a potluck lunch will be provided for all veterans and their spouses.

Those wishing to attend are asked to call Judy in the high school office at 419-694-2211 ext. 1112 .