A fatal crash is being investigated in Wyandot County.

According to information from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:40 this morning on County Highway 330 at State Highway 293.

WKTN has learned a Riverdale student was killed in the crash, but no other information is available at this time.

The Riverdale Local School issued a release on its Facebook page that read in part:

“Katelyn Martin died due to injuries sustained in a morning car accident.

Katelyn was a senior, involved in many activities in our school, and she will be missed by students, staff and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Katelyn’s family, classmates and friends.”

According to a release from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Martin was driving a vehicle west on 293 when she travelled off the north edge of the road.

It appears she over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road again and struck a telephone junction box prior to rolling over numerous times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation of the crash site indicated that a seat belt was not in use and speed was probably a contributing factor to the crash.

As a result of the tragedy, Riverdale postponed tonight’s football game until Saturday night October 13 at 7. Senior night recognition and Mini-Cheer will take place Saturday night as well.

Saturday’s boy’s soccer game at Ottoville has been cancelled.

The school asked the community to support the Martin family in the days that come.