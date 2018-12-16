Riverdale rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Kenton 43-37 in girls basketball play Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Wildcats (0-5) led 24-14 early in the third quarter but the Falcons (5-5) slowly chipped into the Kenton advantage and trailed by just a 29-27 count after three quarters. Riverdale then outscored Kenton 16-8 in the fourth quarter to get the victory.

Brooke Kuenzli led all players with 22 points for Riverdale.

Kenton got 11 points and 10 rebounds from Lindsey Smith while Kenzi Bays scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.